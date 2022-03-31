‘NO-TRUST MOTION WON’T BE WITHDRAWN AT ANY COST’

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA and Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri said on Thursday joint opposition will not tack back no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran will go ahead as per schedule,” she said and demanded the resignation of the prime minister.

Shazia Marri said that PM Imran has lost majority in the lower house of the parliament, adding that united opposition has more than 177 votes to succeed no-trust motion against the premier.

Read full story