NSA urges int’l community to give assistance to Afghans for running their system

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that India made a publicity stunt by announcing 50,000 tonnes of wheat assistance for Afghanistan but did not send a single grain for the Afghans facing worst humanitarian crisis.

In an interview, he said India deliberately announced the wheat assistance intended to be transported through Pakistan’s land routes with the assumption that Islamabad would deny it.

He said the resolution of Afghanistan’s crisis is up to the US administration as without relieving sanctions, normalcy could not be revived to ensure a progressing Afghanistan.

He urged the world community to give assistance to Afghans to run their system smoothly.

Moeed Yusuf warned that there are four million Afghan refugees already in Pakistan and any unrest in Afghanistan would lead to massive spill over into Pakistan.

He informed that there is very positive response on government level between Pakistan and Afghanistan on border fencing and management.

