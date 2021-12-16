OIC can prove to be effective platform to cope with Afghanistan’s situation: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says being collective voice of Muslim Ummah, OIC can prove to be an effective platform to cope with Afghanistan’s situation.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said that the OIC moot is aimed at drawing world’s attention towards the need to extend assistance to the Afghan people faced with dire humanitarian situation.

He said the world now understands that abandoning Afghanistan is not in anybody’s interest. He said the world appears willing to extend assistance to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

Shah Mahmood said we have also invited Afghans to the meeting so that they could also present their point of view.

