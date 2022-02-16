OIC urges financial transparency to hold accountable those involved in corruption

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is gravely concerned over the growing corruption and stands for greater financial transparency in order to hold accountable those involved in this menace.

This was stated by Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN offices in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on behalf of the 57-member body during a panel discussion in the UN Human Rights Council on the topic of corruption in Geneva.

According to Financial Accountability Transparency and Integrity Panel’s report of 2021, an estimated seven trillion US dollars, often derived from various forms of corruption, are being funnelled through haven countries.

He said the corruption proceeds and non-repatriation of stolen public assets represent an economic cost to countries across the globe, especially developing countries.

Read full story