Opposition constantly pursuing policy of chaos, anarchy: Ali

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says holding a peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen but the opposition is constantly pursuing a policy of chaos and anarchy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite of continuously ruling in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party has failed to deliver.

Ali Muhammad Khan said opposition parties are staging a drama to get relief for their leaders from the corruption cases.

He said the opposition parties are trying to get NRO from the government but they would not succeed in it.

Read full story