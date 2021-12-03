Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the opposition’s decision to boycott of the parliament’s National Security Committee meeting was regrettable.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Fawad said that for the first time in seven decades, a government was presenting its security policy to the parliament.

The minister said that this was not a political issue but a matter of national security. He appealed to the opposition to reconsider its decision and attend the meeting in a serious manner.

Advertisement

Read full story