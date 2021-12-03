Opposition decision to boycott NSC meeting regrettable: Fawad Chaudhry

National Security Committee

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the opposition’s decision to boycott of the parliament’s National Security Committee meeting was regrettable.

In a tweet, Fawad said that for the first time in seven decades, a government was presenting its security policy to the parliament.

The minister said that this was not a political issue but a matter of national security. He appealed to the opposition to reconsider its decision and attend the meeting in a serious manner.

