Opposition parties opposing EVMs’ use in elections to avert transparency: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz says the opposition parties are opposing the usage of Electronic Voting Machines in elections because they do not want transparency in the election process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the opposition parties to sit together for bringing electoral reforms but they refused.

The Minister said the PTI government is fully committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from society and no compromise would be made over the matter.

He said corruption is the real cause of all economic problems of the country.

Shibli Faraz said the government is focusing to enhance working capacity of institutions and paying proper attention to different sectors.

