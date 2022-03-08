Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

The Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said. JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion for a session to the NA Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the three bigwig Opposition leaders — PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s Shahbaz, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — will address a press conference later today, sources said.

In a major development, former senior minister Punjab Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s PTI faction a day earlier as he had reservations with the prime minister, but did not specify whom will the group support once the no-confidence motion is moved.

