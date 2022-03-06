Opposition will return to homes along with failed movement to dislodge Govt: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the opposition will return to their homes along with their failed movement to dislodge the government and balloon of its hallow claims will become punctured.

In a tweet, he said empty claims of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proved wooden-horse and of no worth.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake important visits after the conference of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad this month.

Read full story