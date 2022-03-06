Our education system can produce neither good students nor good citizens: HEC chairman

Pakistani universities need to be made autonomous and given academic freedom in order to mould their students into good citizens. This was the consensus reached by the participants of a session that discussed higher education in Pakistan on the second day of the Karachi Literature Festival 2022.

The speakers at the session ‘Higher Education: Creating Good Citizens, not just Good Students’, moderated by Fauzia Shamim also recognised the need for major reforms in the country’s education policies and system.

“We have spoiled our children while our education system focuses neither on creating good students nor good citizens,” Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri said when asked in what ways the Pakistani universities could create good citizens besides good students.

Read full story