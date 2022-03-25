OXFAM in Pakistan celebrates passage of Sindh Water Management (amendment) Act 2018.

Oxfam in Pakistan (OiP) organized a mega provincial event on 24th March at a Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi to celebrate Sindh Water Management (amended) Act 2018 in collaboration with government and partners, Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority (SIDA) and Management Development Foundation (MDF).

Sindh Assembly passed amendment in the Sindh Water management Act in February 2021 after four years (2016-2020) continuous influencing efforts of OXFAM, civil society partners, community women leaders, district citizens’ alliances and Sindh Irrigation & Development Authority (SIDA).

The amended law entitles around 100,000 to become members of water management structures of Sindh Participatory Irrigation System.

The event was widely attended by women community members from Hyderabad, TMK, and Badin and MirpurKhas districts, civil society organizations, parliamentarians and government officials.

Ms. Rana Ansar, member provincial assembly who also spearheaded the passage of amended in the Sindh Water Management Act 2018, spoke about the challenges faced by women at levels especially in mainstream decision making which motivate her to remain consistent in accomplishing the mission of mandatory inclusion of women in water related decision making through amendment in the Sindh Water Management Act 2018.

She acknowledge the role of OXFAM in Pakistan, Sindh Women Caucus, project partners and SIDA for making it a collective effort. Special Secretary Irrigation Mr. Jamal Magan, Chairman SIDA on behalf of irrigation minister who was guest of honor, expressed commitment of the government to ensure implementation of amended water law for women inclusion in letter and spirit.

Chairman Left Bank Canal Area Water Board (AWB) Mr. Qabool Muhammad Khatyan, Mr. Javed Hakeem Director Nara Canal Area Water Board in their speeches lauded the positive change and announced immediate implementation of the law by inclusion of women at Water Course Associations (WCAs), Farmers’ Organization (FOs) and Area Water Boards (AWBs).

Chairmen SIDA, Eng. Basit Somoro spoke about the role SIDA has played in getting the water act amended passed and taking the process further to include women at different management levels. He expressed that the amended to include women in decision making of water management sets the direction and realizing the dream of late Mohatarma Benazir Bhuto’s vision for women equality mainstreaming in the society.

Ms. Asma Kiran, manager governance and economic justice pillar of OXFAM narrated the history OXFAM’s work for women in Pakistan and acknowledged the contribution of women MPAs, SIDA, women leaders, Delphy, MDF and other project for their meaningful contribution for not only in the amendment of the law but also starting implementation of the landmark law.

Read full story