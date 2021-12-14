Pakistan Air Force has released a short documentary film to pay tributes to the Ghazis and Shuhudas of 1971 war.

The documentary film highlights the unforgettable role of pilots and soldiers of PAF in the war.

پاک فضائیہ کا جنگ 1971ء کے غازیوں، شہداء کو خراج عقیدت۔ پاک فضائیہ کے جوانوں نے دشمن کے خلاف بہادری کی لازوال داستانیں رقم کیں! pic.twitter.com/jm7p3ztCsT — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) December 14, 2021

In this war, pilots and soldiers of PAF wrote history of courage and bravery against the enemy.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force said the documentary is a renewal of the pledge that Pakistan Armed Forces are always ready to defend its homeland.

He said the sacrifices of our martyrs will always be remembered.

