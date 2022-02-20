Pak Army soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan District

Five terrorists were killed after Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan District on Sunday.

According to ISPR, killed terrorists include Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah while the identification of 5th terrorist is in progress.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists which include sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed embraced shahadat during intense fire-fight.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of brave soldiers will further strengthen the resolve.

