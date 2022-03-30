Pak UN Mission in NY to facilitate early repatriation of six Pakistani peacekeepers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York are in constant touch with the UN authorities to facilitate and expedite the early repatriation of the six Pakistani peacekeepers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Congo.

In a statement today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar extended deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said one hundred and fifty seven brave Pakistani peacekeepers have already fallen in the line of duty whilst serving in the UN missions.

Earlier, Six Pakistani officers and soldiers among eight United Nations peacekeepers, lost their lives when a Puma helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said that exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained.

The statement said Pakistan always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security during various UN peacekeeping missions.

An aviation mission of Pakistan was deployed in UN Mission Congo on peacekeeping duties since 2011.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash in Congo.

In their separate statements, they paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their services to world peace.

