Pakistan achieves target of vaccinating 70mln people set for 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan has successfully achieved the target of vaccinating 70 million people set for 2021.

In a tweet, Chairman National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar said that the Federal Government procured vaccines worth 250 billion rupees to make this massive vaccination drive possible.

He said the federal government provided these vaccines free of cost to all citizens regardless of which province they live in.

Giving detail of the vaccination drive, Asad Umar said Islamabad leads with 77 percent fully vaccinated, Punjab 51 percent Gilgit-Baltistan 46 percent, Azad Kashmir 45 percent, Balochistan 42 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41 percent, and Sindh 37 percent.

He said 46 percent of the total eligible population is fully vaccinated and 63 percent has recieved atleast one dose.

