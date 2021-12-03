Pakistan allows transportation of wheat, life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan

Pakistan has allowed the Afghan trucks for transportation of fifty thousand metric tons of wheat and lifesaving medicines provided by India to Afghanistan from Wagah border to Torkham.

The decision was taken to further facilitate transportation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said this demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance.

