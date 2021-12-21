President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan, as the two countries enjoy excellent relations in various fields.

He was talking to the visiting Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Meredov Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich, who called on him in Islamabad.

The President said Pakistan and Turkmenistan have unanimity of views on major international and regional fora, including the United Nations, ECO and SCO.

He stressed that both countries should join efforts to boost regional connectivity and economic integration.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed hope that the Extraordinary Session of OIC foreign ministers in Islamabad would succeed in getting international support to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

He urged international community to realize the gravity of situation in Afghanistan and support it in this hour of need.

He underlined that Afghanistan should not be further squeezed and its blocked money should be released to counter the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis in that country.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister conveyed to the President the warmest wishes from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

