Pakistan being responsible country striving for peace, prosperity in region: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan being a responsible country is striving for peace, prosperity and connectivity in the region.

Addressing Islamabad Security Dialogue today [Saturday], he said Pakistan in principle is also ready to consider East-West connectivity to help address challenges of poverty and under-development in South Asia.

He said for that, we obviously need a willing partner that demonstrates good faith and is committed to creating an enabling environment for meaningful engagement.

The Foreign Minister said unfortunately an extremist ideological regime in India, which thrives on anti-Muslim hate and hostility with Pakistan, will do anything to retain its predominantly Hindu electoral support base.

He said despite Indian provocations, Pakistan continues to act with maximum restraint and responsibility.

The Foreign Minister stressed that a peaceful and just resolution of the long standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute is important for durable peace, security and development in the region.

Read full story