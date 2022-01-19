Pakistan calls for coherent response to challenges faced by G77 countries

Pakistan has called for coherent and concerted response to the daunting challenges faced by the Group of 77 countries in order to ensure that none of them is left behind.

The call was made by Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram, who is also Chairman of the Group of 77 for current year, during the first ambassadorial meeting of the group.

He said we are confronted with a triple challenge of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, achievement of the Sustainable Developments Goals and the existential threat of climate change.

The Pakistani envoy identified and elaborated some of the actions Pakistan has proposed to deal with these challenges.

Read full story