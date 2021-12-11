Pakistan calls for concrete actions to ensure safety, security of UN peacekeepers

Pakistan called for concrete actions to ensure safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers serving hotspots around the world amid escalating attacks on them.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representatives to the United National Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking at meeting convened by the ‘Group of Friends’ devoted to advancing the safety and security of UN Peacekeepers, said the threats to peacekeepers are increasing and obviously we need to take some concerted actions.

The group is composed of China, Brazil, Indonesia and Rwanda.

Pakistan, being one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to U.N. peacekeeping operations, has contributed over 200,000 troops in 43 missions since 1960s.

In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 157 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

