Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan as a nation can progress only by following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

He was talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who called on him in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to establishment of National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to provide guidance to youth in the light of principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah were discussed during the meeting.

Maulana Tariq Jameel appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister in implementing the welfare model of the state of Madinah as well as the emphasis on character building of the youth in the light of the teachings of the holy Prophet.

