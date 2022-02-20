Pakistan changing for development rapidly: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan is changing for the development rapidly and the youth of the country is striving for getting modern and higher education.

Addressing the President Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing Entry Test at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday, he said that countries that focus on artificial intelligence and computing are developing rapidly.

He added that new doors are opening for the youngsters in the country.

He said that smartphones are being manufactured in the country.

