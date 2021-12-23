Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM in March 2022: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan owing to its effective diplomacy has become the hub of world attention.

He stated this while addressing at a reception, he hosted in honor of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State Farrukh Habib and senior officers of the Ministry of Information in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan is committed to host 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in March 2022.

Foreign Minister said that with the recently held extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM on Afghanistan being appreciated at international level,

The Foreign Minister congratulated Minister for Information and Broadcasting and appreciated the services of his whole team on the effective coverage of the extraordinary session of Council of Foreign Ministers.

