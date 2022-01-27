Pakistan decides to restore NADRA facility in Consulate General, Toronto

Pakistan has decided to restore National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) facility in the Consulate General, Toronto for the convenience of compatriots seeking NADRA services.

This was disclosed during an online public forum-cum-e-Katchehry organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Canada that was hosted by Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Hameed said the decision to re-establish NADRA facility in Toronto has been taken in view of difficulties faced by community members in accessing NADRA services.

