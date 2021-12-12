Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with regional players: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wishes for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations.

He was talking to members of US Senate Armed Services and intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Army Chief reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

