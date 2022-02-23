Pakistan desires to move forward for promoting peace: Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan has a strong desire to move forward with the world for promoting peace and development in the region.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would have discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin for enhancing trade and bilateral relations.

He said we have informed the developed states that Pakistan wants a corridor facility from Afghanistan to reach Central Asian states for trade purpose.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan has the right to increase business ties with Russia, China and other nations.

To a question about India, he said Pakistan would welcome every country to convince India for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

