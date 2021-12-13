Pakistan engages in intense diplomatic outreach to highlight plight of Afghan people

Pakistan is engaged in intense diplomatic outreach to highlight the plight of Afghan people and the humanitarian crisis they are faced with.

This has been illustrated by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s contacts with the world leaders and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s numerous bilateral interactions and visit to four neighbouring countries of Afghanistan including Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Now on the initiative of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan is also hosting an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday to consider practical arrangements and steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

The OIC conference will also help galvanize other international actors to come forward and extend a helping hand to the Afghan people.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan hopes the OIC member states and rest of the international community present at the moot will consider making pledges of financial and in-kind support for the Afghan people.

