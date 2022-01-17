Pakistan focuses to pursue economic priorities under leadership of PM: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is focused to pursue its economic priorities under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he stressed for evolving dynamic strategy to deal with changing regional situation.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is committed to equip research institutions in line with the needs of prevailing circumstances.

He said the PTI government has highlighted the Kashmir issue effectively at all international forums including the United Nations. Through dossiers, we submitted fact sheet of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said on deteriorating economic situation of Afghanistan, we called OIC’s Foreign Minister’s meeting in Pakistan.

