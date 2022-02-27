Pakistan has immense opportunities of trade: President

President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan has immense opportunities of trade and tourism for the entire world.

Addressing the First Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show in Lahore, he said government has taken several steps for improvement of international trade, ease of doing business and promotion of tourism in the country.

He said Pakistan is becoming a geo-economic hub for the countries of Central Asia, China, Turkey and Europe and world can trade with China and Central Asian Republics through Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is producing high-quality products in various sectors such as surgical and sports.

President Alvi highlighted that the successful handling of COVID-19 is one of many examples of efficiency of people of the country.

He assured the visiting delegates that government has made business easy and invited international entrepreneurs to come and initiate businesses in Pakistan.

In his address, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said doing business with African and Central Asian Republics is high priority of Pakistan.

Later, President Alvi launched Pakistan Trade Portal and Meet Pakistan mobile application for the development of trade and tourism in the country.

