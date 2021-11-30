Pakistan lauds UN Peacebuilding Commission’s role of supporting peace efforts

At the United Nations, Pakistan has lauded the UN Peacebuilding Commission’s role of supporting peace efforts in conflict-affected countries.

Speaking at the Commission’s annual session on financing for peacebuilding, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Munir Akram called for enlarging funding for the 31-member body’s peacebuilding activities aimed at economic and financial stabilization of those nations.

He said Pakistani troops have often mobilized their own resources to complement peacekeeping efforts with peacebuilding initiatives.

Ambassador Akram stressed the need for sustaining the existing funding streams to the Commission, while referring to the programmatic funding earmarked for peacebuilding activities in several peacekeeping missions.

