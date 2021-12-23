Pakistan lauds UNSC, US decisions in support of Afghanistan to ease aid flow: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan welcomes two important developments taken place in support of the Afghan people following the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs.

In another development, he said the United States has exempted US and UN officials doing permitted business with Taliban from US sanctions to help ease aid flow.

