Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR visited Mombasa, Kenya as part of overseas deployment in African region. Upon arrival at port, PNS ALAMGIR was received by High Commissioner of Pakistan at Kenya, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and senior officials from Kenyan Navy.

During the port visit, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR called-on Cabinet Secretary of Defence of Kenya and Deputy Commander of Kenyan Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Mission Commander conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Kenya.

As a goodwill gesture and to extend humanitarian assistance, a free Medical Camp was established by Pakistan Navy at Mombasa, Kenya. A specialized team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided medical treatment and medicines to over 5400 patients. The implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was ensured during the Medical Camp. Establishment of free Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated by the local populace.

During PNS ALAMGIR deployment to African continent since November 2021, over 15000 patients were provided treatment and medicine in five countries. It is a true manifestation of Government of Pakistan Engage Africa policy that seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and developing interoperability with African countries.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

