PAKISTAN NAVY SHIP TABUK VISITS BAHRAIN DURING REGIONAL MARITIME SECURITY PATROLS

Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visited Manama, Bahrain during Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). Upon arrival at Mina Salman port, PN Ship was received by Ambassador of Pakistan HE Mr Muhammad Ayub along with Commander Combined Task Force 150 Cdre Vaqar Muhammad, Naval & Air Attaché of Pakistan at KSA and officials from Pakistan & Bahrain Naval forces.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS TABUK Captain Muhammad Umair called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) Rear Admiral Muhammad Yousif Al Asam, Acting Commander Bahrain Coast Guard Brigadier Hamad Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Deputy Commander Bahrain Coast Guard Brigadier Jasim Mohamed Al Gatam. During the meetings, matters of mutual interests and cooperation were discussed.

Commanding Officer highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the region and PN’s firm resolve to deal with emerging challenges in maritime domain. He also highlighted the significance of Kashmir issue and its settlement in accordance with UNSC resolution for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region. Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Bahrain and Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.

​The Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also called on Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Force Cdre Aldrain Fryer (UK), Captain Brendon Clarke (New Zealand) outgoing CCTF 150 and Captain Mohammed Ismail Al Tarawnch (Jordan) CCTF 151.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime security and order at sea. The port visit will contribute in strengthening the bilateral ties and further enhance interoperability between both navies.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

