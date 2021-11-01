PM reviews overall economic situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to common man.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review overall economic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister said like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.

He said stabilizing macroeconomic indicators in the country is government’s top priority to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed about overall economic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

