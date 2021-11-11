Babar Awan urges opposition parties to avoid politicizing reforms agenda

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has urged the opposition parties and other stakeholders to avoid politicizing government’s reforms agenda.

Addressing the media in Islamabad today, he said the legislation that we have introduced in Parliament is based on the principle of national interest and public welfare.

The Adviser made it clear that government has no covert agenda in the legislation that it aims to get passed from joint sitting of the Parliament.

He said legislation regarding electoral reforms will help resolve longstanding issue of election rigging while other legislations include bills regarding women rights and other vulnerable segments of the society.

