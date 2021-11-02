Chaman-Boldak border reopened: Mansoor Ahmad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan has said that Chaman-Boldak border has been reopened.

In a tweet, the Ambassador said pedestrians and trade vehicles have started crossing the border.

He said we welcome Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan. Mansoor Ahmad Khan asked the authorities on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people and trade vehicles.

In another tweet, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens upto December 31.

He said this is in pursuance of the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan.

