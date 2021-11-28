Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, smog with fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. While light rain with light snow over hills is also expected at isolated places in `northern areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta one, Gilgit four, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cold and dry in Jammu while very cold and partly cloudy weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Shopian zero degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus five, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula one degree centigrade.

