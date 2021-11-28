Covid-19: Five more deaths, 303 positive cases reported in country

As COVID-19 prevalence significantly declines, five more deaths have been reported due to Coronavirus infection across the country.

Advertisement

According to the statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 36,979 tests were conducted on Saturday out of which 303 cases came positive.

The positivity ratio remained zero point eight one percent.946 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.

Corona Virus SYMPTOMS It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to appear. The main symptoms to look out for are: Fever – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature). It is a common sign and also may appear in 2-10 days if you affected. Coughing – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual). Shortness Of Breath – Around 1 out of every 6 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Advertisement

Read full story