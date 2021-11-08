Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in night during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Murree eight degree centigrade, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seven, Lahore fifteen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar eleven and Gilgit six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, dry in Jammu and very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula and Anantnag three degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus five and Shopian two degree centigrade.

