Federal Cabinet decides to send sufficient quantity of wheat, rice to Afghanistan

The Federal Cabinet has decided to send sufficient amount of wheat flour and rice to Afghanistan to help Afghan people dealing emerging humanitarian crisis.

This was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while briefing media in Islamabad this afternoon about the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, which held in the federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said the cabinet has also decided to ease imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan. To reinforce Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, the forum also decided to set up a fund for collecting contributions to help Afghan people, who are already suffering from food shortage.

The Minister said according to a recent report of the United Nations, 23 million Afghan people are facing food shortage in current situation while minor children are being sold to get food stuff. He said in this regard we are trying our best to convey our concerns to the world community and it is the high time to take action to avert an emerging humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said during Foreign Ministers’ upcoming meeting of OIC member countries in Islamabad, we will appeal the Muslim world to extend a helping hand for Afghan people. He also appealed the world community to release assets of Afghanistan so they can deal with the current situation where common people are suffering.

Commenting on domestic issues, the Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed our Parliamentarians to ensure their attendance during the ongoing sessions of National Assembly and Senate as we aim to pass important legislation from the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet also approved leasing out of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation’s properties in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir to private sector.

He said trade agreement with Afghanistan has been extended for another six months.

Answering a question, the Minister said Pakistan wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan. He said we will recognize the Afghan Government after it is recognized by the regional countries.

