Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government will provide all possible assistance for the welfare of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in Islamabad on Thursday, he directed to give special emphasis on promoting tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Khalid Khurshid apprised the Prime Minister about ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, including construction of Shandur Road and20 megawatt of Hunzal hydel project.

