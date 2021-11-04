Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the government is committed to fulfill agreement signed with the banned outfit TLP.

He was talking to newsmen after attending a ceremony of Rescue 1122 in Lahore on Thursday.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the PTI government will complete its constitutional term.

He announced that Rescue 1122 service will be introduced in the federal capital to facilitate citizens during emergency situations.

The Interior Minister said Rescue 1122 has earned worldwide fame due to its unprecedented services to humanity.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed asked DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer to also introduce motorbike rescue service in the capital to reach the people living in the suburbs of capital.

