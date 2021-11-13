Govt taking steps to control price of essential items: Murad

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed says Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Karak on Saturday, he said the Prime Minister raised voice over the most important issues including Islamophobia and sanctity of the last Prophet (PBUH) in the most effective manner at all fora.

Murad Saeed said the PTI government enabled the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avail free medical treatment across the country through its flagship ‘health insurance scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the economy of Pakistan is moving towards stability due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government is taking concrete steps to control the price of essential items of daily use.

The Chief Minister also announced provision of gas to the whole district Karak on the occasion.

