Govt taking steps to ensure provision of better health facilities: Dr. Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan says the government is taking concrete steps to ensure the provision of better health facilities.

Talking to media after inaugurating up gradation of Medical and Surgical ICU at Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad on Friday, he said improving health sector is among top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said construction of a hospital will be started soon at G-11 Islamabad and funds have been allocated for this purpose.

