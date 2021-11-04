National average of anti-Covid vaccination reached 48%: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the national average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached forty-eight percent.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Punjab has become the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose. This is followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with forty eight percent, Sindh forty percent and Balochistan seventeen percent.

The Minister for Planning said that the federal territories are leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% and Gilgit Baltistan 54 %.

