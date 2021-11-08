The National and Command Operation Center (NCOC) has emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose to eligible individuals.

Advertisement

The NCOC meeting was held in Islamabad with Chairperson Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum was apprised on progress of Mass Vaccination Drive across the country.

NCOC expressed satisfaction over vaccination of students of 12-18 years age group in all federating units.

The forum stressed upon reaching out to school administration and parents besides all possible facilitation for optimum vaccination.

The forum also emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose to eligible individuals.

Asad Umer appreciated the synergetic efforts of all stake holders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and well-being.

Advertisement

Read full story