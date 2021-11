Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar says more than half of the students of up to 18 years age have been inoculated against the COVID-19.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said students vaccinated so far exceeded 5.5 million.

The Minister for Planning further said that Gilgit Baltistan leads the way with 68 percent and Punjab is second with 62 percent.

