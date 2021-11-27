Pakistan bans travel from 7 countries amid concern over new Covid variant Omicron

The government has decided to impose travel restrictions for six South African countries and Hong Kong immediately in the wake of emergence of new variant of COVID-19.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet today [Saturday] said that a notification regarding travel restrictions has been issued.

He said emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all citizens 12 years and older.

Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south african countries and Hong Kong. The emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 27, 2021

