National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan is leveraging its geo-economic position by partnering with world countries, including Central Asian states.

Addressing the media after signing a protocol on establishment of Joint Security Commission between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, in Islamabad today, he said the protocol will help boosting relations between the two countries.

The Adviser said the protocol will help achieving cooperation on terrorism, drug trafficking and disaster management.

Regarding Afghanistan, Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed on key issues of Afghanistan. He urged the world economies to extend support to Afghan people where a humanitarian crisis can emerge.

