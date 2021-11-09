PAKISTAN NAVY ASSUMES GUARD DUTIES AT MAUSOLEUM OF ALLAMA MUHAMMAD IQBAL

An impressive Change of Guards Ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 144th birth anniversary of National Poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mausoleum lead by their Officer-in-Charge. Both the outgoing and incoming Guards of Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Navy were inspected by Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Aamir Iqbal Khan TBt.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at Mausoleum of National Poet by Station Commander (Navy) on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians of Pakistan Navy. Later on, Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitor’s Book.

The ceremony was observed by military & civil officials, and general public.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

